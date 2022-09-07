Recycling firm switches trucks to vegetable oil

07/09/2022

North London recycling firm O’Donovan Waste Disposal has switched its hundred HGVs to vegetable oil fuel.

The company, which services construction and demolition companies in London and the Home Counties, said it is switching its entire fleet made the bold move to switch its entire fleet to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

“We are passionate about sustainability

and this is a huge step towards our net-zero objectives.”

HVO is a sustainable and 100 per cent renewable fuel that eliminates up to 90 per cent of net carbon dioxide emissions, it said.

It reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) by up to 30 per cent, particulate matter (PM) by up to 86 per cent and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions by up to 90 per cent, it added.

O’Donovan, which recycles more than a million tonnes of construction and demolition waste every year, diverting all of it from landfill, says it is committed to achieving Net Zero carbon by 2035.

Managing Director at O'Donovan Waste

and along with other initiatives already in place, we are delighted to be able to commit to using HVO on all HGV road vehicles by October 2022.

“We are clearly demonstrating that we are in line with our clients’ needs and requirements to adopt more sustainable processes and services, as well as the worldwide need to act now to prevent further global warming.

“I know that existing clients will be thrilled at this enormous change and I sincerely hope that new clients appreciate a real commitment in this immense global challenge and support us as a business by adopting our service offerings’’

“We have a duty to lead by example and moving to solely HVO has an immediate positive impact on our carbon footprint and we would encourage others to follow suit.

