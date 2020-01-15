Randolph completes move back to West Ham

01/15/2020

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph has returned to West Ham.

Mick McCarthy’s preferred number one’s transfer from Championship team Middlesbrough had been delayed over concerns about a thigh injury, but it has now been completed. He’s penned a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Randolph left the Hammers in 2017 but returns as cover for Lukasz Fabianski, who is currently sidelined due to inflammation of the scar tissue in his hip following surgery.

“I’m delighted to be back at West Ham. I had no hesitation in coming back. West Ham is a massive club, with fantastic supporters and an excellent squad of players,” Randolph told the club website.

“This opportunity was simply too good to turn down, though. It’s a great feeling to be back in the Premier League with such a fantastic club, and I can’t wait to get started.”