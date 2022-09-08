Queen’s family gather by her sickbed in Balmoral

08/09/2022

Queen Elizabeth’s family are travelling to be by her sickbed at Balmoral in Scotland amid concerns the 96-year old monarch’s health is deteriorating.

Buckingham Palace announced she is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle Aberdeenshire, and has cancelled all engagements, including. Privy Council meeting that was to be held on-line.

It said: “following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The monarch has been joined by her adult children Prince Charles, who is accompanied by his wife Camilla, and Princess Anne.

Princes Andrew and Edward are said to be en route as are the next generation, William and Harry.

Queen Elizabeth is the head of the Church of England. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in a tweet: “My prayers, and the prayers of people across the Church of England and the nation, are with Her Majesty, The Queen today.

“May God’s presence strengthen and confort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

MPs debating the emergency measures to tackle energy prices were interrupted to be told by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle of the Queen’s health.

Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926. When her father died in February 1952, when she was 25, she acceded to the throne, her formal coronation was the following year in 1953.

She is the longest-lived, longest living, reigning British monarch, oldest and longest serving head of state.

Her son, Charles, 73, Prince of Wales, is first in line to succeed her as monarch. Her other adult children are Anne, 72, Princess Royal, Andrew, 62, and Edward, 58, Earl of Wessex.

Her husband Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, whom she married in 1947, died last year aged 99 (he would have been a hundred in February this year).