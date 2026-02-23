Q-IFTUK to launch with special Masters at Work

Irish Film & Television UK (IFTUK) officially launch Q-IFTUK (Queer Irish Film & Television UK), a dedicated LGBTQ+ division to celebrate, support and amplify queer Irish talent working across film, television, writing and performance in the UK and throughout the Irish diaspora.

The initiative follows the response to the inaugural Irish Pride Film Festival in 2025 and makes IFTUK the first Irish arts organisation in the UK to establish a dedicated LGBTQ+ division.

Q-IFTUK will be led by Irish actor, presenter and producer Derek Murphy, who will oversee a year-round programme of screenings, talks, workshops and live events designed to support both established and emerging queer Irish creatives.

Carey Fitzgerald, Chair of IFTUK, said: “IFTUK is proud to be the first Irish arts organisation in the UK to form a dedicated LGBTQ+ division – Q-IFTUK.

“Following the runaway success of our Irish Pride Festival in 2025, we knew this work needed to continue all year round.

“Diversity and inclusivity have always been important to us and forming Q-IFTUK will help us to build on our work over the past 15 years.”

Derek Murphy added: “Q-IFTUK invites artists, creatives, and collaborators to get involved.

“Whether you’re developing a film, planning an event, or have a powerful story to tell, Q-IFTUK wants to hear from you.

“The platform will be curating a wide range of LGBTQ+ programming including film screenings, panel discussions, workshops, and creative showcases throughout the year.”

The first public Q-IFTUK event will take place during LGBTQ+ History Month with a special edition of Masters at Work on Tuesday 24 February at the Century Club, London.

Hosted by Derek Murphy, the evening will feature an in-depth conversation with three exciting queer Irish writers working today.

Amy Clarke is an award-winning screenwriter from West Cork. Her debut short film, Sequins, screened at over 24 international festivals (including BAFTA and Oscar qualifiers). She is currently developing the stage play Mammy’s House, supported by the Irish Emigrant Support Fund, and her comedy pilot Coming of Age was a 2025 Austin Film Festival Second Rounder.

Alan Flanagan is a writer, script editor, and lecturer with over 15 years of experience. His credits include over 60 episodes of Channel 4’s Hollyoaks (winning a British Soap Award) and the horror audio drama Dark Shadows. A BBC Drama Room alumnus, Alan is currently developing several television projects and a feature-length slasher film.

Jack C Irwin is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin and King’s College London, Jack’s work tackles complex historical and social themes. His debut feature, Charlie Safe Home, explores the intersection of autism and the Great War, while his latest TV thriller, Jihadi Joe, centres on a plot involving the UK’s first openly gay Muslim Prime Minister.

Derek Murphy added: “We are thrilled to bring these incredible voices together during LGBT History Month.

“Irish storytelling has always been world-class, but the queer Irish lens offers a perspective that is particularly vital, courageous, and evolving.

“This event is about celebrating that craft and the people behind it.”

New patrons include Tom Abell, founder and Managing Director of Peccadillo Pictures and a pioneer in LGBTQ+ film distribution and Bernárd Lynch, activist and recipient of the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad.

Q-IFTUK’s official launch and Masters at Work is at the Century Club from 6.30pm on Tuesday 24 February.