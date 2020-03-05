Prince William: ‘We must recommit ourselves to the path of friendship and understanding’

Britain’s future King, Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, issued an appeal for Britain and Ireland to look beyond Brexit and preserve their “unique and precious bond”.

He promised that Britain’s royal family would do everything in its power to preserve the relationship between the two countries.

Echoing his grandmother the Queen’s historic 2011 visit he acknowledged the two countries’ “troubled past” and “wrongs done” but said neither country should be imprisoned by this.

He said: “We are firm friends and equal partners, as my grandmother put it.

“It is vital that people of my generation, and generations to come, never take for granted the progress we have made together. We must recommit ourselves to the path of friendship and understanding.

“Legal treaties are vital in underpinning the relationships between states.

“But relationships between people are equally, if not more, essential, especially between the people of our two countries, whose lives, histories and futures are so deeply intertwined.

“Of course, the changing relationship between the UK and the EU will require us to work together to ensure that the relationship between Ireland and the UK remains just as strong.

“My family is determined to continue playing our part in protecting, preserving and strengthening that bond.”

The man who will one be King spoke of following in his grandmother’s footsteps and laying a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance to honour those who died fighting for Irish freedom.

He said: “Growing up, I remember seeing the Troubles that took place, which affected so many people across the UK and Ireland. This explains why one of the truly profound moments for Catherine and me took place yesterday at the Garden of Remembrance.

“It was a reminder of the complexity of our shared history, and that as my grandmother said during her visit in 2011, ‘Our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache and turbulence.’

“It is right that we continue to remember those who suffered as a consequence of our troubled past. And whilst many wrongs have been done, it is important that we are not bound by these.

During their three day visit the couple, who are prominent supporters of mental health charities, visited Jigsaw, a mental health charity in Dublin for young people.