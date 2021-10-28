Prince of Wales visits Irish Embassy

The Prince of Wales was welcomed to the Embassy of Ireland yesterday (Wednesday 27 October) by Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and Aisling O’Neill for a special viewing of ‘The Art of Negotiation: John Lavery’s Anglo-Irish Treaty Portraits’ – part of the Embassy’s centenary programme marking the negotiation and signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, 1921.

A small number of the descendants of the British and Irish Treaty negotiators, whose portraits are included in the exhibition, including descendants of Sir Winston Churchill, Michael Collins, Eamon De Valera and the Earl of Birkenhead, were also present to greet His Royal Highness and reflect on the personal stories behind this important moment in Irish and British history.

The original British copy of the Treaty was also on view in the Embassy on special loan from the UK National Archives for the occasion.

Speaking about The Prince’s visit, Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK, Adrian O’Neill said:

“The signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty in London on 6th December 1921 was a pivotal moment in Irish and British history.

We were delighted to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to the Embassy for a special viewing of Sir John Lavery’s portraits of some of the leading figures involved in the Treaty negotiations. I am particularly pleased that His Royal Highness also had the opportunity to meet with some of the British and Irish descendants of those involved in the Treaty negotiations, and hear about the members of their families who played such a central part in the negotiations.

The events of a century ago shaped relationships across these islands and the opportunity 100 years later to reflect on this key moment in Irish and British history is a very welcome one.”