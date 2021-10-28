Prince of Wales visits Irish Embassy

10/28/2021
HRH The Prince of Wales and Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill entering the Embassy of Ireland yesterday evening for the visit by HRH to view ‘The Art of Negotiation’ an exhibition of John Lavery portraits of British and Irish negotiators of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, 1921.

The Prince of Wales was welcomed to the Embassy of Ireland yesterday (Wednesday 27 October) by Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and Aisling O’Neill for a special viewing of ‘The Art of Negotiation: John Lavery’s Anglo-Irish Treaty Portraits’ – part of the Embassy’s centenary programme marking the negotiation and signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, 1921.  

Ambassador Adrian O’Neill, HRH The Prince of Wales and Dr. Neil Johnston from the UK National Archives view the original British Anglo-Irish Treaty on loan for the occasion from The National Archives.

A small number of the descendants of the British and Irish Treaty negotiators, whose portraits are included in the exhibition, including descendants of Sir Winston Churchill, Michael Collins, Eamon De Valera and the Earl of Birkenhead, were also present to greet His Royal Highness and reflect on the personal stories behind this important moment in Irish and British history.  

Dr. Sinéad McCoole, historian and Lavery expert; Dr. Barbara Dawson, Director of the Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin and HRH The Prince of Wales viewing the portrait of Sir Winston Churchill in ‘The Art of Negotiation: John Lavery’s Anglo-Irish Treaty Portraits’ exhibition on display in the Embassy of Ireland until 7th November.

The original British copy of the Treaty was also on view in the Embassy on special loan from the UK National Archives for the occasion. 

Speaking about The Prince’s visit, Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK, Adrian O’Neill said: 

“The signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty in London on 6th December 1921 was a pivotal moment in Irish and British history. 

HRH The Prince of Wales greeting Margaret Behan, great granddaughter of the Earl of Birkenhead with Deputy Head of Mission Cyril Brennan and Éamon Ó Cúiv.

We were delighted to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to the Embassy for a special viewing of Sir John Lavery’s portraits of some of the leading figures involved in the Treaty negotiations.  I am particularly pleased that His Royal Highness also had the opportunity to meet with some of the British and Irish descendants of those involved in the Treaty negotiations, and hear about the members of their families who played such a central part in the negotiations. 

Dr. Sinéad McCoole; HRH The Prince of Wales; Dr. Barbara Dawson with Ambassador and Aisling O’Neill in the background during HRH’s visit to the Embassy.

The events of a century ago shaped relationships across these islands and the opportunity 100 years later to reflect on this key moment in Irish and British history is a very welcome one.” 

HRH The Prince of Wales greeting Éamon Ó Cúiv, great grandson of Eamon DeValera with the portrait of Eamon DeValera in the backdrop. Also pictured (l-r), Cyril Brennan, Deputy Head of Mission; Margaret Behan, great granddaughter of the Earl of Birkenhead; Aenghus O’Malley, grand nephew of Michael Collins.

 

 

