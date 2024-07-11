Preview screening of new film about Irish language rappers Kneecap

London Breeze is hosting Kneecap, the film from Irish language rappers of the same names, as part of their ‘Summer Breeze’ programme of screening events and ahead of its general release in late August.

Kneecap is an explosive comedy drama from debut feature director, Rich Peppiatt. The award-winning raucous, funny and touching film is a heightened tale of the Irish language hip-hop group’s origin story. It won the Audience Award at Sundance US and recently opened Sundance London with four sold out screenings.

Producer and former Head of Irish Film London, Gerry Maguire, will host the Q&A at Riverside Studios with guests Kneecap producer, Jack Tarling and members of the cast to be annouced.

With the film’s focus very much on the importance and relevance of the Irish language, Irish language organisation, Conradh na Gaeilge, will be in the foyer an hour before the screening with a pop-up Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking area). They will also introduce the screening in both Irish and English.

Of the 80,000 native Irish speakers, 6,000 live in the North of Ireland and three of them became a rap group called Kneecap. The film is the real life story of how this anarchic Belfast trio became the unlikely figureheads of a civil rights movement to save and reinvigorate their mother tongue.

The film stars the three band members, Liam Óg ‘Mo Chara’ Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise ‘Móglaí Bap’ Ó Cairealláin, JJ ‘DJ Provai’ Ó Dochartaigh, in debut acting roles as themselves, supported by a starry cast including Michael Fassbender (who also exec produced), Simone Kirby and Josie Walker. Gerry Adams also makes a cameo.

Festival Coordinator and Programmer, Madeleine Casey, says, “We are delighted and excited to be hosting this special event screening a month before the film releases in the UK. London Breeze champions new work and diverse voices. KNEECAP is a prime example of innovative filmmaking that takes its audience by surprise and for the ride of their lives, and we congratulate the producer, Jack Tarling, and the creative team led by Rich Peppiatt for delivering such a dynamic film in the Irish language.”

KNEECAP will be screening at Riverside Studios, Hammersmith, at 7.30pm on 19th July.

- Advertisement -

You can book by clicking here.