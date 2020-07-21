President Higgins to lead Mayo O’Malley gathering

President Michael D Higgins, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former President Mary Robinson are all set to take part in the Mayo O’Malley virtual gathering that takes place this Saturday. Pop superstar Dido, traditional stars Beoga, Mayo forward Aidan O’Shea and rugby legend John Hayes are also to feature.

The event will celebrate the historical figure Grace O’Malley featuring Joan Mulloy who is Atlantic Youth Trust Ambassador and a direct descent of Grace O’Malley.

The event aims to promote Mayo in business, culture, tourism, sport and connect with the diaspora.

It will also provide a virtual alternative to the annual O’Mally Clan Gathering.

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, who is campaign manager to Joe Biden and is likely to be White House Chief of Staff if Biden is elected, will chat to her about her Irish heritage.

Dido, a famous O’Malley herself, will discuss Irish identity and her heritage that includes visiting relatives in Limerick.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny will be talking about his love of Mayo and the importance of the diaspora.

The statement on the website says: “Join us for a unique Global Event celebrating County Mayo, the O’Malley’s and Ireland Around the World.

“Learn, have fun, meet great people and be entertained!

“Because of Covid 19, the 2020 O’Malley family gathering was cancelled. So as an alternative the Business Post LIVE team volunteered to host a virtual event. It will be expanded from the O’Malley family to broader County Mayo family, to the 5m Mayo Diaspora around the world.

“Indeed all with an interest in Ireland are invited. It’s an opportunity to learn of the O’Malley legacy, the culture, the personality and business in Mayo in the spirit of Enterprise, Excellence and Adventure.

“The event will be led by the Chieftain’s of the O’Malley Clan from Clare Island. We will connect Clare Island and Grace O’Malley’s Castle to the US, around Ireland and even the O’Malley Road in Alaska – it will be fun.

“Our Virtual Gathering, while not quite the real thing, will celebrate the beauty, culture and business in County Mayo. It will be an interesting and learning experience. We will discuss plans to restore the Grace O’Malley Castle on the island and the planned Atlantic youth Trust Tallship to be named after Grace.

“The virtual event will also feature the largest global and virtual ‘toast to Grace’ against the backdrop of Grace O’Malley Castle on Clare Island, joined by members of the O’Malley Clan and a global sing-song.”

