Practical help for the bereaved

05/13/2020

The government‘s Covid-19 guidelines for funerals bring new challenges to those already facing grief and stress.

Irish funerals have always been central to the community with many long-standing traditions including large attendances.

These have had to change in the current crisis. Many families have been caught unaware and unprepared.

The London Irish Covid-19 Funeral Bridge has been set up by concerned members of London’s Irish community to provide support with funeral arrangements within that community.

Its services include financial assistance and help with repatriations to Ireland when required.

People who find themselves in need of these services should call the London Irish Covid Funeral Bridge team where they can be assured of practical advice, sensitive guidance and can discuss their own individual needs and circumstances.

For more information, please call 020 8424 7378 or email londonirishcovidfb@gmail.com