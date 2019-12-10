Powerday named London Construction Supplier of the Year

12/10/2019

Family-owned waste disposal and recycling firm Powerday was named  Supplier of the Year at this year’s London Construction Awards.

Supplier of the Year awards suppliers that have ‘demonstrated success, innovation or notable achievement’ in the built environment sector in the last year.

Powerday’s initiatives included production of high specification Refuse Derived Fuel to the renewable energy sector.

The company is also known for its commitment to changing young people’s lives in London for the better through its Powerday Foundation.

Vice Chairman Edward Crossan said: “Powerday is the leading provider of waste management services to construction companies in London.

“Our team work hard to maintain this position and provide a first-class service to our clients and we are delighted to have this acknowledged with the Supplier of the Year Award.”

Powerday also sponsored the Sustainable Construction Award which was won by Multiplex Construction Europe.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

