Powerday and London Irish deliver 15,000 meals to frontline NHS staff

04/25/2020

Powerday and London Irish rugby club have now delivered more than 15,000 meals to frontline NHS workers at hospitals across the capital and Thames Valley during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The #PoweringTheNHS campaign has seen 500 meals a day created at London Irish’s Hazelwood training ground in Sunbury, West London.

Powerday and London Irish have committed to making at least 100,000 meals.

London Irish first-team players Blair Cowan, Matt Williams, Tom Parton, TJ Ioane, Theo Brophy Clews, Terrence Hepetema, Harry Elrington and head coach Les Kiss have all volunteered their time in the kitchen or acted as delivery drivers.

Edward Crossan, Vice Chairman of Powerday, who is funding the initiative, commented: “We are honoured to be supporting those working on the frontline during this pandemic, they are true heroes.

“We have more than doubled the number of meals we are creating for NHS staff, since we started, and we’ll continue towards our target of delivering 100,000 meals.

“The feedback from nurses and doctors when we deliver these meals is extraordinary. They are dealing with this horrendous disease in the most professional and incredible way and providing them with meals to keep them going is the least we can do.”

Meals have been delivered the following hospitals, schools and care homes: St George’s University Hospital, North Middlesex Hospital, Kings College Hospital, Ealing Hospital, Northwick Park Hospital, Royal London Hospital, Goodridge Health Centre, Hawkedale School, St Mary’s Hospital Paddington, St Hellier Hospital, West Middlesex Hospital, Charing Cross Hospital, Hammersmith Hospital, Frimley Park Hospital and Royal Berkshire Hospital, Watford General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospice, St Silas Church Islington.

Speaking to the Irish World last month, London Irish centre Matt Williams, said: “Speaking to a couple of the nurses, they’re just so appreciative. It just means they don’t need to worry about where lunch and dinner is coming from, and they can just focus on their jobs.

“It’s something small that we can do at Powerday and London Irish to say a massive thank you for the work they’re doing.”

He added: “It’s a brilliant initiative; it’s great just to be able to get involved and help.

“Our head chef Bogdan Konecki is doing an incredible job and I’m just happy to help wherever I’m needed – preparing the food, putting it into tupperare containers and then deliver it to local hospitals.”

In addition to the #PoweringTheNHS scheme, the club’s staff recently launched a London Irish volunteer group to support elderly and vulnerable residents in Sunbury and the wider Spelthorne Community.

Volunteers have collected shopping, medication and prescriptions for individuals that are most at risk and advised to stay at home.

To follow updates from the campaign join @Powering_The_NHS on Instagram. Companies looking to join the initiative should contact poweringtheNHS@powerday.co.uk

