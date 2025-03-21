PM pays tribute to Irish contribution

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the contribution made by Irish people to Britain as he held what he called the first ever Saint Patrick’s Day reception in 10 Downing Street.

The PM, who said it was part of an overall reset of relations between Britain and Ireland, said he hoped it would turn out to be the first of many in the years to come.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and human rights barrister, who worked for five years in Northern Ireland advising on the restructuring if policing there, said the strengthened relationship between Britain and Ireland could only provide reassurance to citizens of both countries in an increasingly volatile world.

The reception was “to celebrate the incredible ties that bind us all together. The connections between families and friends across our islands.

“Let’s celebrate everything Irish. All of the huge contribution to Britain over many generations. From all those who settled in all sorts of places across the United Kingdom, including my own constituency of Camden.

“But also, of course, in Coventry, in Birmingham and Liverpool, and who applied their skills in construction, the NHS, and workplaces and businesses across the country or who created the music and art that has shaped us for decades.

“This (Downing Street) is the centre of the work I do but I did say the day after the election when I was on the steps of Downing Street, that we would be a government of service.

“That means it’s great to have you in here so you can help our thinking and shape what we are doing as we go about that task.

“So, thank you for your contributions, thank you for being here.

- Advertisement -

“I wish you all very Happy St. Patrick’s Day. And as I say, the Guinness bar is winking at us just over there so if you haven’t got a pint of Guinness, please do enjoy one.

“I’m about to do just that.”

Referring to the success of the first Britain-Ireland summit in Liverpool two weeks earlier he said improved, closer relations between the two countries was both a personal and political ambition for him.

Sir Keir, whose Westminster constituency includes Camden and the London Irish Centre, reminded visitors he regularly wears a Donegal GAA football shirt at his weekly five-a-side soccer games.

He said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve hosted the very first of these St Patrick’s Day celebrations here in Downing Street, which is, of course, where I work. It’s also my home, the centre of the government.”

He called Ireland “a place close to my heart”.

“I worked over there for five years, working with the Police Service of Northern Ireland on some of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement changes.

“That, as I’ve said on many occasions, was really impactful and formative for me on my journey through life. I learnt so much about politics, about change, about working with communities.

“The importance of hope, and there was a lot of hope in the change that was going on, and about the people of Northern Ireland who are absolutely fantastic.”

“Because I love Northern Ireland so much, soon after my wife Vic and I got married we flew over to Belfast, hired a car and drove around the entire island of Ireland.

“From Belfast, all the way around and then back out of Dublin for about three weeks. We saw everything, it was really, really fantastic to see, and a real big part of my life.”

Sir Keir called the Good Friday Agreement, calling it “the greatest achievement of the Labour Party in my lifetime”.

He said: “The late Queen Elizabeth II spoke about this. I’ve got what she said because when you pull it out it’s a really poignant reminder.

“She said ‘the ordinary people who yearned for the peace and understanding we now have between our two nations and between the communities’ within them, and she went on to say is a reminder of everything we still need to do to build a better future for all of us.

“It’s worth remembering those words and what an incredible piece of history that we have been living through.”

The Prime Minister expressed delight in the fact a pop-up Guinness Bar was established in Number Ten for the night and the presence of harpist Tara Viscardi as well as members of the late former Northern Ireland Secretary Mo Mowlam’s family.

He also paid tribute to the Innova Irish Dance Company who performed on the evening. He said: “I was in a busy in a meeting downstairs when they were rehearsing up here earlier on, and we could hear the rhythms of what they were going to do, it was really fantastic.”

Mr Starmer said he hoped the “deepening, increasingly better relationship” will help on several matters including Northern Ireland’s unresolved Troubles Legacy issues.

Among the guests were Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee, Olympic swimming champions Daniel and Nathan Wiffen and radio and television presenter Dermot O’Leary.

Mr O’Leary, who is a patron and fundraiser for the London Irish Centre in Camden and whose parents were involved in GAA in Britain for many years before they retired to Wexford, spoke of the distinct identity of Irish people in Britain: “It’s a very different upbringing, being brought up as Irish over here, or any second-generation identity.

“I always say that I’m Irish but not from Ireland, which is a very unique way of being brought up with an identity, but it’s never been an issue for me, never been a problem.

“I’ve never felt anything else but Irish to be honest with you. Not in any kind of ‘wrap-myself-in-a-flag-and-go-to-bed’ way.

“I know my history, I know my family, I love the country.

“I also love living here and don’t see why those two can’t live quite happily next to each other.”