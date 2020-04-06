PM Boris Johnson in hospital with Covid-19

04/06/2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in hospital after being admitted for tests following ten days of persistent symptoms of Covid-19, although the government stress he is still in charge.

Johnson announced on 27 March that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and he has been self-isolating in his flat above Downing Street since.

Last night, on the advice of his doctor, Boris was admitted to hospital for tests in what his office said was a “precautionary step”. The Times newspaper has reported that he had been given oxygen treatment.

US President Donald Trump has wished him well, starting last night’s White House press briefing by saying Mr Johnson was “a great friend of mine” and adding: “I’m sure he is going to be fine, he’s a strong man, a strong person.”

