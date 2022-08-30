People throng streets of Ballycastle for Ould Lammas Fair

30/08/2022
Horse and ponies on display, during the Ould Lammas Fair on Bank Holiday Monday in Ballycastle, Northern Ireland.

Packed with trading, bargaining, livestock and handmade crafts, young and old thronged the streets of the seaside town to take part in the fair, traditionally held on the last Monday and Tuesday in August.

Brian McAteer stands holding Tiny Irish Cob with his son James on horseback, during the Ould Lammas Fair on Bank Holiday Monday in Ballycastle, Northern Ireland.

Events also took place throughout the weekend, with a beach horse race held on Saturday afternoon and a fireworks display on Sunday.

The fair offers a variety of local goods, including the honeycomb sweet yellaman and an edible seaweed called dulse.

Packets of Dulse and Yellowman on sale at a stall during the Ould Lammas Fair on Bank Holiday Monday in Ballycastle, Northern Ireland.

Amusements at the seafront, a circus skills workshop, an animal farm and an artisan market also featured as part of this year’s Ould Lammas Fair.

This is the first time the fair has been held in two years, after plans were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

