Irish embassy to display Peace Heroines portraits from St Brigid’s Day

31/01/2023

To mark St Brigid’s Day and also ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, a special exhibition will be on display at the Irish Embassy in London from Wednesday this week.

Peace Heroines is a series of nine new portraits by Bangor-based visual artist FRIZ.

The portraits capture the dynamism, bravery and legacy of the remarkable female peace activists of Northern Ireland, and include three of the Embassy’s St Brigid’s Day Women in Peace panel discussion participants: Anne Carr, Susan McCrory and Eileen Weir.

This project was commissioned by Herstory and supported by the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.

