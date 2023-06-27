New Late Late host Patrick Kielty for LIC fundraiser

The London Irish Centre (LIC) will host an evening with Patrick Kielty next week on Wednesday 5 July, hosted by the well known Laura Whitmore.

Ahead of taking over as host of the iconic Late Late Show, Patrick will attend the LIC for a conversation with Laura at the very special fundraising event.

The event provides an exciting and rare opportunity to listen to Patrick discuss his life and career with Laura, ahead of his biggest gig yet, as host of Friday night’s most coveted spot in Irish television.

As well as a general entry ticket to the live conversation, there is a VIP option which includes attendance to a pre-show private reception with Patrick and Laura. Expect ample Guinness and champagne, plus canapes by renowned Irish chef, Richard Corrigan.

All proceeds from this special fundraiser will support the important work of the London Irish Centre. From promoting Irish culture in London, to providing advice and support, as well as engaging communities with various wellbeing initiatives, the London Irish Centre strives to support, care for and entertain Irish people and communities across London.

Patrick Kielty says: “The London Irish Centre is a special and important place. A beacon of Irish community and culture for almost 70 years, with really exciting plans for the future. I’m really proud and excited to be supporting their work, and think you should too.”

Patrick Kielty, from Co. Down is known for presenting shows on BBC, ITV and Channel 4. These included Fame Academy, Celebrity Love Island and Patrick Kielty Almost Live. He is also known for his stand up comedy.

It was confirmed just last month, after a period of speculation, that Kielty would be taking over as the new host of the Late Late taking over from Ryan Tubridy.

He is also the husband of Cat Deeley, also a well known presenter.

An evening with Patrick Kielty, hosted by Laura Whitmore, will take place at the London Irish Centre on Wednesday 5 July.

For more information and to book, click here.