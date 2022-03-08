Urgent passport renewal service launches in London

A new €75 urgent Irish passport renewal service for adults and children is now available at Ireland’s Passport Office in London.

The new in-person appointment service allows all Irish passport holders to renew their passports at the London Passport Office at 114A Cromwell Rd, London SW7 4ES.

The promised turnaround for a renewal is five working days.

The renewal service is not available for first-time applicants.

Appointments, which are ‘first come, first served’ can be booked on the Embassy of Ireland website up to three weeks in advance.

Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill said: “This new service allows any Irish passport holder to book an appointment to urgently renew their passport at the London Passport Office.

“(It) was previously only available in Dublin and Cork.

“It strengthens our commitment to the provision of an excellent passport service at our Cromwell Road premises.

“While our Passport Team have been busy processing applications and answering queries throughout the pandemic, I know they are looking forward to meeting citizens in-person again.”

An appointment fee of €75 applies and is in addition to the normal Irish passport fees of €95 for adults and €45 for children.

The service cannot be used if an application is already being processed but nine out of every ten Passport Online renewals are processed within 10 – 15 working days.

Passport Online is available here.

Customers in Britain can apply for their first Irish passport online. First time applications take longer.

For information on applying for an Irish passport here.