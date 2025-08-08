Parkes life: Review of Brixton Calling

Brixton Calling, currently playing at Southwark Playhouse, tells the story of how a young and disabled outsider, one armed Simon Parkes came to take over the lease of an old disused cinema to turn it into the famous venue, the Brixton Academy.

Although he was born into a family of means and privately educated, Parkes always wanted to forge his own path. Seeking rock and roll, he came to London and having been thrown out of every venue in the city attending gigs to see acts such as Blondie, it is when he sees the spacious former cinema with its huge stage and uncluttered by seats- he sees an opportunity.

He makes an offer of just £1 promising the stock the previous owner’s beer for ten years and the venue is his.

Surveying his new place Parkes, played by Max Runham, meets the man who will become his second in command, his partner Johnny Lawes, played by Tendai Humphrey Sitima.

Lawes says if Parkes names a band, he can get them.

The first name that comes to mind is UB40 and Johnny says he will get to work. All he needs is transport. Such is the trust he has in this man he has never seen before, Parkes hands over both his car keys and £20 for petrol. When a few days go by, he wonders if he will have to make an embarrassing trip to the police station.

But Johnny does return and the deal is worked out in theory.

And side by side Parkes and Lawes face everything that comes their way including riots, threatening gangsters and IRA bomb threats.

Much like Sing Street which is also still playing in London, this is a show with the energy of a gig with the show gaining momentum as the Academy grows.

There is the interesting story of how the original head of security was an Irish man named Pat and after beaten up on his way home one night by criminal elements who wanted to get their claws into the Academy, he called on his connections. As Parkes tells it himself there were ‘Patricks and Seamuses’ everywhere standing firm.

When he pitched his idea for the venue, Parkes was told it was the wrong side of the river it didn’t matter who was on the bill.

It would go on to host The Clash, David Bowie and even Bruce Sprinsteen.

It was when The Pogues were playing that there was a threat from the IRA with the police leaving the call up to Parkes whether to evacuate or not.

Having searched high and low for a bomb and finding nothing, it was considered that it could be a car bomb and any evacuation could send the crowd straight into it.

Max Runham is a charismatic actor and the show is such a success for how he carries it from start to finish.

Tendai Humphrey Sitima is compelling as Johnny. Usually upbeat and positive, it comes as a shock when he breaks down and opens up about the racism of the world they live in which has just been exemplified in front of Parkes by police grabbing hold of Lawes before asking any other questions.

It was quite affecting somehow to learn of Lawes’ real life passing while seeing him large as life on the stage. Without a word, Tendai just poignantly left it.

It is worth mentioning that both actors play different roles as well.

In addition to playing to Parkes, Runham also plays most of the people he comes across on his journey such as his father, the Scot and cockney duo he pitched his idea to and the Irish head of security Pat.

Written by Alex Urwin and directed by Bronagh Lagan from Portrush, this is a show that captures the story of how the Brixton Academy came into life, and quite a story it is.

Brixton Calling is at Southwark Playhouse until 16 August. For more information and to book, click here.