Paddy Barnes announces retirement

11/22/2019

Two-time Irish Olympic medalist Paddy Barnes has announced his retirement from boxing.

Barnes won bronze medals in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and also boxed in the 2016 games, carrying the Irish flag at the opening ceremony.

Barnes went professional in 2016 and won the WBO European flyweight title when he beat Romania’s Silviu Olteanu.

He then lost to Cristofer Rosales via knock-out when he fought for the WBC flyweight title at Windsor Park last year.

Barnes was beaten in his last fight last month by Welshman Jay Harris for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental flyweight title.

He announced his decision to retire on Twitter: “After taking some time I’ve came to a decision to retire. I’ve had a great career and achieved so much.

“I have loved every minute of boxing, it has been my life for the past 21 years. I have achieved my dream of becoming an Olympian and getting to carry the Irish flag at the Olympic Games opening ceremony. Those moments were the proudest of my career.

“Professional boxing was never a dream of mine but I tried and threw myself into the deep end straight away. It didn’t work out but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’d like to thank my family for supporting me throughout my entire career, my wife Mari for keeping my feet firmly on the ground and helping me towards my goals.

“I want to thank my parents Jimmy Linden, Gerry Storey, Seamy McCann and everyone at the Holy Family boxing club.

“Also the HP coaches John Conlan, Zauri Antia, Billy Walsh and Eddie Bolger. I would also like to thank my professional coach Danny Vaughan who has been great to me.”