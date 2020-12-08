Other Voices to stream from Guinness Storehouse for Christmas special

12/08/2020

Villagers, Loah and Jack O’Rourke are just three of the impressive line-up of acts set for a very special Christmas Other Voices show from the Guinness Storehouse.

‘Other Voices: Home at the Guinness Storehouse’ will stream live this December 16 and will also feature Denise Chaila, Choice Music Prize nominee Sorcha Richardson, MuRli, God Knows, Ivor Novello, Louth-based folk trio The Mary Wallopers, Crash Ensemble and hip-hop duo Mango X Mathman.

Sean Potts, fiddler player and presenter Doireann Glackin, a specially commissioned contribution from the award-winning Irish writer Joseph O’Connor, and much more is expected to unfold on the night.

The evening will be hosted by Irish singer-songwriter Loah who has been lauded for both her debut album and her performance as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar in the West End. Loah said: “It is an honour to present an incredibly special evening of ‘Other Voices’ at the Guinness Storehouse. It’s been a difficult year for live performance, and this event will be a show of resilience and a celebration of all that is amazing in Irish culture. Many of us are far apart this winter, but we are hoping to bring you right into the heart of Dublin with a truly unique array of music and words.”

The live concert is going to be streamed live across the world from 8pm on Wednesday, December 16.

Although ‘Other Voices: Home at the Guinness Storehouse’ will be free to view from all of the ‘Other Voices’ social media channels, they will also be accepting donations. These will go directly to supporting the music community in Ireland through the Irish Music Industry Covid Emergency Relief Fund.

As the night unfolds, the Guinness Storehouse will bring a dash of Christmas magic to the skies of Dublin with four beams of light shining out from the Gravity Bar, offering a symbol of comfort and connection to the people of Dublin. This beacon of light will also be seen around the Irish coast, as a necklace of lighthouses are illuminated as a safe, secure and comforting pathway home.