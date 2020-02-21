One Direction’s Neil Horan to head Camden fundraiser

02/21/2020

One Direction’s Niall Horan to headline £2,750-a-table charity fundraiser for London Irish Centre

Former boyband star Niall Horan, of the hugely successful, now semi-retired, One Direction, is to perform at a £125-£300 a head charity fundraising event at the London Irish Centre on 23 March.

The centre in Camden is seeking to raise several million pounds to build a ‘world class culture and community centre’ on the existing 65-year old site.

The celebrity line-up for the £2,750-a-table night is the latest in a fundraising campaign that has been supported by TV presenter Dermot O’Leary, pop star Ed Sheeran, singer Imelda May and TV presenter Laura Whitmore.

Niall will headline a night of music and conversation ‘with special guests and friends’ and Dermot O’Leary, a long-standing patron of the centre, will be master of ceremonies for the evening.

Niall said: “I am absolutely delighted to support the London Irish Centre. I have huge respect for the work they do, from helping the vulnerable to running the very best gigs, and I am excited to be able to help them develop a brilliant new home for all things Irish in London. I’ve been living in London for 10 years this year, I love this city very much, I am also the most proud Irishman, anything I can do to help Irish in London, I will.”

The London Irish Centre’s Director of Culture Gary Dunne said: “We’re hugely grateful to Niall and his team for getting behind our plans for the future.

“Everybody knows how proud an Irishman Niall is, so we couldn’t think of anyone better to be helping us raise funds for this exciting campaign.”

The 23 March event will include a VIP reception from 7pm followed by the main event from 8.30pm. VIP ticket holders will get a private reception and bar, ‘free’ drinks and canapes, and their own exclusive live performances.

Early bird tickets: £125 Main Show, from 8.30pm. VIP £300 (main show plus attendance at pre-show drinks reception with exclusive performances). Booking: www.londonirishcentre.org