Oldest Irish person living in UK marks 110th birthday

04/27/2020

Staff and residents celebrated the 110th birthday of Irish resident Margaret Reed at Burnham-on-Sea’s Priory Court Care and Nursing home last week. Margaret is listed as the 17th oldest person in Britain and the oldest Irish person residing in the United Kingdom.

“We wish Margaret a very happy Birthday from all of us at Priory Court,” said Home Manager Angela Madden.

“Margaret has lived with us at Priory Court for 5 years and is very much part of the family here. She is a remarkable lady, very independent and active. 110 years old is a truly extraordinary milestone to reach and we wish her very many congratulations.”

When asked her secret for living to such a great age and looking amazing at 110 years old, Margaret replied, “No drinking alcohol, plenty of fresh air, keeping busy and my religious beliefs.”

The current lockdown situation did not stop Margaret sharing her birthday with her family, who spoke to her via video calls and phone calls throughout the day. Staff at the Burnham-on-sea care home threw a tea party to mark Margaret’s remarkable milestone birthday. Margaret arrived at her party to find the residents and staff clapping and cheering her on, where they celebrated with plenty of tea and cake.

Born on 20th April 1910 in the north of Ireland, Margaret was one of nine children. During World War II she was part of the Royal Air Force at Farnborough, where she served in a secret establishment.

After she married, she moved to Cornwall and had one child named David. She and her husband had a farm and she used to grow primroses to box up and send to London on the train for the Flower Markets.

Margaret has lived at Priory Court since 2015.