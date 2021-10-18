A portrait of Old Ireland

Old Ireland in Colour was the biggest book in Ireland last year selling 50,000 copies in ten weeks, and the only Irish book last year to have sales worth over €1m.

A collection of historical colourised images of Irish life, the result of a collaboration between NUIG academic John Breslin and historian Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley, Old Ireland in Colour won the An Post Irish Book Award for Best Irish-Published Book.

It also captured the imagination and featured in every national newspaper, on The Late Late Show, on Ryan Tubridy’s radio show. It even made the homepage of CNN.

Although the initial print run was only 5,000, 80,000 copies have now been sold.

Merrion Press have now returned with Old Ireland in Colour 2 which delves even deeper into Ireland’s historical archives to uncover captivating photographic gems to bring to life using their unique blend of cutting-edge technology, historical research and expert colourisation.

Much like its predecessor, the book features a fascinating collection of images covering themes such as politics and revolution, childhood, working life, and sport and leisure.

Old Ireland in Colour 2 further celebrates the rich history of Ireland and the Irish people, from all walks of life, with all thirty-two counties represented across the full-colour title.

With over 150 images, once again accompanied by insightful captions, the book is a portrait of life in Ireland throughout the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

Documenting everything from the chaos of the revolutionary period to the simple beauty of the islands, from the iconic to the domestic, there is something new and inspiring jumping out from every single page.

Old Ireland in Colour 2 is published by the Merrion Press.

The book can be ordered by clicking here.