Number 10 plays down protocol as White House plays it up

07/09/2022

Prime Minister Liz Truss and US President Joe Biden exchanged the customary pleasantries and Downing Street and the White House issued their summaries of the exchange.

As often in the past, London made only the most fleeting reference to Northern Ireland while Washington gave the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and talks with the EU greater emphasis and nuance.

The White House said the two heads of government “also discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

The Downing Street version was terser and said only: “The Prime Minister and president discussed a range of domestic issues and agreed on the importance of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

The Downing Street Statement

The Prime Minister spoke with President Biden this evening.

The President congratulated the Prime Minister on her appointment. The Prime Minister looked forward to working closely with President Biden as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges, particularly the extreme economic problems unleashed by Putin’s war.

The Prime Minister and President Biden reflected on the enduring strength of the Special Relationship. They agreed that the partnership between our countries, fortified by our shared values, has been crucial for defending and advancing freedom and democracy in the world.

They agreed to build on those links, including by furthering our deep defence alliance through NATO and AUKUS. The leaders reinforced their commitment to strengthening global liberty, tackling the risks posed by autocracies and ensuring Putin fails in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister and President discussed a range of domestic issues and agreed on the importance of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

The Prime Minister and President Biden looked forward to meeting again soon.

The White House Statement

President Joseph R Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Liz Truss of the United Kingdom to offer his congratulations. The leaders reaffirmed the special relationship between our countries and expressed their readiness to further deepen those ties.

President Biden and Prime Minister Truss discussed the importance of continued close cooperation on global challenges, including supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, addressing the challenges posed by China, preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, and securing sustainable and affordable energy resources.

They also discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol.’

Related:

New cabinet announcements begin

Liz Truss’ Speech – Tax cuts, deregulation, broadband…and the NHS

Taoiseach congratulates Liz Truss