Northern Irish health professionals choir perform Christmas classics

12/23/2020

A choir comprised of allied health professions from Northern Ireland performed their own versions of Christmas classics Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Rocking Around the Christmas Tree to share some festive joy during a Christmas like no other.

The virtual choir brought healthcare professionals together in a meaningful way after the incredible year that they have all had to go through.

The initiative was the joint idea of dramatherapist Heather Turkington, speech and language therapist Ceara Gallagher and music therapist Jenny Kirkwood while Copper Kelly, a country music singer, brought it all together with his tech and studio know how.

