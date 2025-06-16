Northern Ireland guitar talent at showcase in London

It was standing room only in the basement of Gibson Garage recently when Zenith Cafe took over the London venue for a showcase that featured the Northern Irish acts Gareth Dunlop and Nathan O’Regan.

Zenith Café is a fiercely independent and family run record label.

Based between Cambridge and Belfast, it was originally founded by industry pioneers Paul and Nikki Turner.

The label has long been a creative hub for groundbreaking artists and songwriters.

The intimate gig featured Northern Ireland’s own Gareth Dunlop and Nathan O’Regan who have both been featured in The Irish World.

Both were armed with acoustic guitars (on generous loan from Gibson), big voices, and even bigger stories. The evening also featured rising Hitchin artist Danny Addison, who has joined the Belfast/Cambridge label.

Gareth opened the show playing tracks from his latest album Welcome to the House of I Don’t Know which was nominated for Album of the Year at the Northern Ireland Music Prize.

O’Regan closed the night with his confident warmth that crowds respond to.

In between was newcomer Danny Addison, who offered something a little more cinematic and brooding.

Gareth Dunlop’s EP Live From The House Of I Don’t Know is out now.

Danny Addison’s single Pheromone is out now.

Nathan O’Regan’s single Killer is out now.

For more information, go to https://www.zenithcafe.co.uk/