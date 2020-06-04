Normal People star raises €57,000 for Pieta House

Actor Paul Mescal has raised €57,000 for suicide charity Pieta House by raffling off his chain.

The accessory worn by Paul’s character Connell Waldron in TV series ‘Normal People’ has become so popular that it even has its own Instagram account with 175,000 followers.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One, he said: ”It definitely wasn’t on the list of things I thought people would notice. It’s kind of grown arms and legs. It kind of became its own entity, and I’m raffling off one of my own chains for Pieta House.”

Proceeds will go to Pieta House’s work in providing free therapy to those engaging in self-harm, with suicidal ideation, or bereaved by suicide.

Speaking of the sum already raised, Paul said: ”I couldn’t have imagined that response.

”It shows the popularity of the chain and the show itself. Obviously I’m over the moon, and eternally grateful to everybody who’s donated.

”I am delighted to be able to help out Pieta by raffling off my chain that has taken on a following of its own since ‘Normal People’ hit television screens. Pieta is a cause very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up.

“Episode 10 of Normal People also touches upon depression and suicidal ideation, so it seemed like a very special partnership to want to help those in similar situations. I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland.”