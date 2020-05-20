Normal People star ‘enticed’ to play GAA in London

05/20/2020



Paul Mescal, the star of BBC’s Normal People, has revealed he was tempted to play GAA in London.

Speaking in The Times magazine at the weekend, Paul said a London GAA club got in touch to try to tempt the former Kildare underage star.

Although he was laughing when he told the story, Paul said: “I’m not laughing that they asked me. I just find it hysterical that I’m still enticed by the idea.

“Football still does excite me. I love it. And if, in another world, it could coexist with being an actor, I would absolutely do it.”



And don’t be surprised if you see his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones at Ruislip anytime soon as she has revealed she is now a GAA convert after seeing the game for the first time while making the show.

“I am a GAA convert now and the thing is I had never seen it before. I loved the game- I have been made to watch soccer from an early age but I never really enjoyed it.

“But I really thought it was brilliant and it is such an amazing game and Paul is actually really good so they portrayed it properly.”

