Fundraiser launched in aid of murdered mother’s children

10/18/2021

A fundraiser has been launched to help the children of a 37-year-old mother with Irish heritage who was stabbed to death in London recently.

A GoFundMe page in aid of Nicole Hurley, who died after being attacked in her home on 10 October, has already raised £30,000+ of their £50,000 goal.

Police found Nicole Hurley with stab wounds when they were called to Broxwood Way at around 1am on Sunday 10 October, following police calls about a disturbance in the area.

Nicole was found with stab wounds.

Paramedics tried to save Nicole but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicole was the granddaughter of Patsy and Mary Hurley and lived on Cricklewood Lane.

Patsy Hurley, from Killorglin, was a president of the Kerry Association London.

Jason Bell, 40, also of Broxwood Way in Primrose Hill, was arrested on 10 October and charged with Ms Hurley’s murder.

He was also charged with false imprisonment, dangerous driving of a motor vehicle and driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance.

He appeared in front of court on Thursday 14 October and has been remanded in custody to appear before the Old Bailey.

The appeal is to fully pay for Nicole’s funeral and to help the family rebuild after such a devastating tragedy.

The appeal says: “This weekend tragedy hit our community.

“Jason, Nicole, Violet and Amira Bell tragically lost their mother in the most terrible of circumstances.

“These children have been the heart of our community. They help carry groceries for you if they see you carrying bags. They offer to water your plants when you are away. They come and offer to help to paint and repair whenever someone is busy tinkering. These children are not average. These children are extraordinary, and this is a testament to their incredible mother.

“They are bright, ambitious, curious and generous. They are four individuals that give you hope in what the future generation will bring.

“In one evening these children lost everything.

“The objective of this fundraiser is to fully fund the funeral and associated costs to help this family through this difficult time. Whatever extra money we can fundraise will go to support these four unbelievably incredible children rebuild their lives. With enough support we can offer these children great opportunities and perhaps raise enough to help them get off to university in the future.

“We can’t change the past but we can have an impact on the future. As a community let’s rally together and show our love.

“This is in memory of Nicole Hurley.

“Michelle, sister of Nicole, Tom, father of Nicole, Jason, Nicole, Violet and Amira – we love you and we support you.”

Nicole Hurley was the 14th woman to be killed in London since Sarah Everard in March.

Ch Supt Andy Carter, borough commander for Camden and Islington, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident that has left four children without their mother. My thoughts are very much with Nicole`s family who are still trying to come to terms with their loss.

“I am really grateful to those members of the community who provided early help and support to the family and we are working with our key partners to ensure the support is ongoing.

“I have made it clear that violence in all its forms and particularly against women will not be tolerated and therefore we have a collective approach with our partners to tackle it.”

You can donate to the appeal by clicking here.