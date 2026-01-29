Niamh McCormack becomes patron of Irish Film & TV UK

Irish Film & TV UK (IFTUK) have announced a new patron in the actress, Niamh McCormack.

Niamh joins fellow patrons Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, Ros Hubbard, Collin Farrell, Moe Dunford, Lenny Abrahamson and David Freyne.

Niamh is a graduate of Bow Street Academy. Her breakout role came as Alison in Netflix’s hit series Everything Now.

Other notable credits include The Witcher, Disney+’s fantasy epic WILLOW and Chris O’Dowd’s Sky series Small Town, Big Story.

Niamh’s feature film credits include Who We Love, The Magic Flute and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Amongst Thieves.

She can currently be seen in Steven Knight’s Netflix’s series House of Guinness starring alongside Anthony Boyle, James Norton and Louis Partridge, and has just finished filming Bryan Elsley’s new BBC drama Counsels.

Niamh McCormack said: “I was delighted to receive the Ros Hubbard Acting Award at the Irish Film Awards in November and am honoured to have been asked to become a patron. I love the work IFTUK does for the Irish arts community in the UK and I look forward to supporting their work in the future.”

Niamh told The Irish World on the evening she was presented with the Ros Hubbard Award for Acting: “It’s an honour.

“So many amazing actors were nominated and to be in a room full of incredible Irish creators, it’s an honour.

“I think this is what you dream about being from Ireland and being recognized as being an Irish artist so I hope I can wave the flag for the future.”

Niamh followed other winners of the award such as Daryl McCormack, Eanna Hardwicke, Alison Oliver, Chris Walley and Alex Murphy.

- Advertisement -

“Great company to be in and they’re lovely lads.

“I think as a young actor you are just tremendously excited to be in that same category.

“They’re doing incredible things.

“To be here tonight and celebrating with such incredible Irish artists is really, really special for me.”

Niamh was looking ahead of her first play as she stars in Arthur Miller’s The Crucible at The Gaiety from 9 February.

“What’s beautiful about this this job is no two acting roles are the same and I think you continue to learn from every role.

“I’m very excited for this chapter to go into the stage world and to take my craft very seriously.

“I think as an actor doing stage is another level of craft so I’m very excited.

“I’m really looking forward to see what the rest of my I guess career will hold. I’m very excited for it.”

IFTUK’s Chair Person Carey Fitzgerald commented: “We are thrilled to have such an exciting rising star as Niamh joining us as a patron at this important time in IFTUK’s life and coinciding with our fifteenth year.

“We are looking forward to working with Niamh in bringing our festivals and events to more cities and places around the UK.”

Irish Film & TV UK also recently announced the formation of the IFTUK Advisory Group.

The IFTUK Advisory Group is led by IFTUK’s former treasurer and finance Director Michael Martin FCCA. Journalist and multimedia producer Mary Carson is also part of the

group along with filmmaker, film sales agent and DJ Dominique Murphy-de Neef, veteran TV distribution executive and former IFTUK board irector Tara Gaule, communications & PR specialist Nuala Ginty and award-winning actor and screenwriter Jack C. Irwin.

Michael Martin commented: “I’m delighted to have been invited back by IFTUK to lead the IFTUK Advisory Group in supporting IFTUK into a bright future. Having previously been involved with the organisation, it’s fantastic to see how IFTUK has developed and raised its profile within the industry and how it has increased its engagement with the Irish diaspora across the UK. I’m looking forward to being part of the next chapter for IFTUK and collaborating closely with a team of people who possess a wide variety of specialist skills that can only add to the continued success of IFTUK.”

IFTUK Chair Carey Fitzgerald added: “On behalf of the IFTUK Board we are thrilled to welcome all of the Advisory Group members and are looking forward to drawing on their expertise for the future growth of IFTUK. The balance of having Michael Martin as the Lead with his knowledge of the history of the organisation and the combination of the more recent members will no doubt help IFTUK go from strength to strength.”