Niamh Brown selected as Glasgow’s Mary from Dungloe

26- year- old HR advisor Niamh Brown has been selected to represent Glasgow at this year’s Mary from Dungloe festival.

Niamh, who grew up in Glasgow, comes from a family with three grandparents boasting Donegal ties.

Niamh Brown told The Irish World: “It feels incredible. This is something I have aspired to for many years, so to have finally pursued it and be selected feels amazing. I can’t wait for summer.”

On hearing her name announced as Glasgow Mary Niamh said: “It was all so surreal.

“I had absolutely no idea that I was going to be chosen, especially since I was up against some truly amazing girls.

“But hearing my name called and celebrating with all of my friends and family made it a night I will never forget.”

The festival was always very close to Niamh’s heart.

“The festival has always been a part of my life.

“My late grandfather, Tony Mai Gallagher, hailed from Mullaghduff and ran the bus from Glasgow to Dungloe.

“After so many years visiting the festival, I can’t believe I will be up on the stage as a Mary this year.

“This year I felt it was the right time for me to participate as my confidence had grown.

“One of the main perks of being a Mary is meeting other girls who share the special connection of coming from Donegal.

“I am excited about every aspect of the festival, but the highlights for me are participating in the parade and being on stage with Daniel. These moments were always the highlights for me as a visitor of the festival.”

Niamh works as a HR Advisor at Whyte & Mackay Scottish whisky makers.

Of her work Niamh says: “I find it extremely rewarding as I get to be involved with so many different aspects of HR. From improving employee wellbeing, focusing on employee development, to being an ambassador in our Diversity and Inclusion committee.”

Sport is also a passion of Niamh’s as she is dedicated to competitive athletics. She trains six days a week and competes in distances between 800 metres and the half marathon.

What would it mean to be selected as Mary from Dungloe?

“It would mean the world to me to be chosen as the 58th Mary from Dungloe.

“I have grown up with the festival and it is something I hope is still here when I have kids, and when they have kids.

“So to be able to make my own mark on the festival, and a legacy, would mean everything.

“If I was lucky enough to be chosen, my reign would only last for 12 months so I would want to do as much as possible with it, and make it my own, all whilst giving back to something that means so much to me.”

The Mary from Dungloe festival runs 26 July- 4 August.

For more information, click here.