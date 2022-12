Spend your New Year in Ireland 2023

19/12/2022

Make your next New Year’s Resolution something you actually want to do, and visit the island of Ireland in 2023.

If you are travelling home to spend time with family and friends, you can also book an unforgettable New Year’s Eve in Dublin with Westlife heading the entertainment line-up with special guests Gavin James and Lyra.

New Years Eve Festival Dublin will also boast entertainment from The Blizzards, Tolu Makay and many more.

You can book here.