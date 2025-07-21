New Mayor of Brent comes to Katie’s Bar in Neasden for Irish celebration

New Mayor of Brent comes to Katie’s Bar in Neasden for Irish...

Katie’s Bar in Neasden hosted a special evening recently, welcoming the new Mayor of Brent, Cllr Ryan Hack, and Irish World Champion Dancer Joe McGeown. The event was a celebration of Irish culture, with locals gathering to enjoy traditional music performed by Michael O’Hare.

A long-standing establishment on Neasden Lane, Katie’s Bar has served the community for many years. The pub has long been a social hub for local Irish residents—and a familiar place to Mayor Hack, who has visited for years.

The event also celebrated Joe McGeown’s remarkable achievement and his contribution to Irish dancing and the wider Irish community. As a two-time World Champion Irish Dancer, Joe proudly brought along his trophy for many photographs with regulars.

He also displayed his skills for the crowd.

Joe showed that Brent is not only home to the Irish community but also of many talented Irish individuals who continue to make their mark.

Special guest Joe McGeown said: “This event truly celebrated Irish culture and brought the community together to mark the return of an Irish Mayor.”

Northwest London—particularly Neasden, Kilburn, Cricklewood, and Willesden—has such a significant Irish population that it is affectionately known as “the 33rd county of Ireland.” Brent has been twinned with South Dublin County Council since 1997, a partnership built on deep historical and geographical ties.

Mayor Hack’s connection to Brent’s Irish community is personal. In 1970, his grandparents emigrated from Mallow, County Cork, and settled in Willesden. Reflecting on this heritage at the event, Cllr Hack said: “It’s an honour to be the first Irish Mayor of Brent in nearly 20 years. I will always champion and celebrate Brent’s Irish community.”

As Mayor, Cllr Hack has pledged his support for the Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS), an organisation established in 1978 to address the welfare needs of what remains one of London’s largest immigrant communities.

Mike McGing, CEO of BIAS, said: “It’s great to have an Irish mayor once again providing a voice for the often overlooked Irish community. We look forward to working with Cllr Hack over the coming year.”