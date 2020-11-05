New lockdown in England brings London GAA to a halt

11/05/2020

The GAA season in London has been brought to an immediate halt by the new four-week national lockdown in England, just as it reaches its climax.

It follows official confirmation yesterday (4 November) by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that the new restrictions, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last Saturday, will apply to the GAA.

The Gaelic Games Council of Britain (GGCB) has instructed all of its unit and players to cease training and matches for the duration of the lockdown. Individual exercise is permitted.

The new restrictions for the country, which come into effect on today (5 November) and will run until 2 December, have been brought in to combat coronavirus and avoid the NHS being overwhelmed.

The London senior, intermediate and junior football championship semi-finals were all scheduled to take place this Saturday, with the senior championship senior and intermediate hurling finals fixed for 24 hours later.

It remains to be seen if the outstanding matches could be completed in 2020, if the lockdown is lifted on 3 December, or the competitions will roll over into 2021.

Of the other counties in England, Gloucestershire has also still to complete their championship, while Lancashire was placed on hold when the region went into Tier 3 last month.

Hertfordshire, Warwickshire and Yorkshire have all completed their championships.

The Premier League and other elite sport will be permitted to continue, but behind closed doors.

All 40 FA Cup round one ties, including those involving non-elite teams from non-league, will go ahead as planned from 6-9 November.

Under the new restrictions, while people will be allowed to leave home for exercise purposes, individuals can only meet one other person from another household outside in a public place.

Gyms and pools must close, along with other indoor and outdoor leisure centres. Golf courses and driving ranges must also close.

