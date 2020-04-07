New government scheme helps most vulnerable through Covid-19 lockdown

04/07/2020

The government have set up a food and and prescription delivery scheme for vulnerable people, elderly people in particular, across the UK.

This includes a weekly food delivery to you door, is free and will continue until the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

You can sign up to this scheme by clicking here. You can also call 0800 028 8327.

Who is eligible?

If you have a medical condition which makes you extremely vulnerable to coronavirus (COVID-19), you are definitely eligible.

If you have not received a letter, but you have one of these conditions, you are eligible.

Solid organ transplant recipients.

People with specific cancers:

People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy

People with lung cancer who are undergoing radical radiotherapy

People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

People having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe COPD.

People with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase the risk of infections (such as SCID, homozygous sickle cell).

People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection.

Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.

You are also eligible if:

You have received a letter from the NHS telling you that you’re clinically extremely vulnerable, or been contacted by your GP or hospital clinician.

If you do not know whether you are eligible, want to discuss it or ask for help, you call The Irish Elderly Advice Network Helpline, open 10am to 8pm every day, for advice on 02074280471.