New €320m runway at Dublin Airport to open

24/08/2022

Dublin Airport has a new €320m runway which opens today.

The 3.1km north runway long facility will provide extra capacity for the airport.

It is 1.7km north of Dublin Airport’s current main runway.

It is the largest infrastructure project in Ireland and is promised to create 31,200 jobs and generate €2.2 billion in additional economic activity by 2043.

The project included the building and installation of over 300,000 square metre of new runway and taxiways, 6km of new internal airport roads, 7.5km of electrical cable and more than 2,000 new runway and taxiway lights.

It will be capable of servicing larger long-haul aircraft, including the Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A 380-800.

Inauguration takes place today (24 August) by the take-off of a single commercial flight.

From Thursday (25 August) it will operate between 9am and 1pm and eventually between 7am to 6pm.

It has been planned since the 1960s but was not approved until 2007, in the face of local opposition.

Work began in 2016 and was completed two years later.

North Runway’s first flight is planned to take place between 11.30am and 12.30pm on August 24, weather and operating conditions permitting. This will be one of the scheduled departures in that timeframe and will be the only flight on North Runway that day. The flight will be live-streamed on Dublin Airport’s YouTube channel at Opens in new windowDublin Airport – YouTube (you may need to refresh the page during your viewing session).