New cabinet announcements begin

06/09/2022

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her new Cabinet, keeping only Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in his post.

The new Northern Ireland Secretary is Chris Heaton Harris, a former Europe Minister.

Thérèse Coffey is Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary.

Ben Wallace stays on as Defence Secretary

Kwasi Kwarteng is Chancellor of the Exchequer.

James Cleverley is Foreign Secretary.

Suella Braverman is Home Secretary.

Brandon Lewis is Lord Chancellor and Defence Secretary.

Nadhim Zahawi is Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Penny Mordaunt is Leader of the House of Commons.

Wendy Morton is Chief Whip.

Other posts announced in due course.

