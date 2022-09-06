New cabinet announcements begin

06/09/2022

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her new Cabinet, keeping only Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in his post.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government.

The new Northern Ireland Secretary is Chris Heaton Harris, a former Europe Minister.

Chris Heaton Harris is the new Northern Ireland Secretary

Thérèse Coffey is Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary.

Thérèse Coffey takes the roles of Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary

Ben Wallace stays on as Defence Secretary

Ben Wallace continues as Defence Secretary

Kwasi Kwarteng is Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Kwasi Kwarteng is appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.

James Cleverley is Foreign Secretary.

 

Suella Braverman is Home Secretary.

 

Brandon Lewis is Lord Chancellor and Defence Secretary.

 

Nadhim Zahawi is Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

 

Penny Mordaunt is Leader of the House of Commons.

 

Wendy Morton is Chief Whip.

 

Other posts announced in due course.

 

Related (open in new windows):

Liz Truss’ first speech as Prime Minister

Taoiseach has hopes for NI Protocol resolution

Labour Party and The Times call on Liz Truss to end NI Protocol Bill row

Related News

Protocol row can be resolved, says Taoiseach, as he congratulates new PM
0 Shares 06/09/2022 in Latest News

Tax cuts, deregulation, broadband…and the NHS
0 Shares 06/09/2022 in Latest News

Johnson’s farewell claims fact-checked
0 Shares 06/09/2022 in Latest News