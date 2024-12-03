Neil Jordan among those honoured at London film awards

By David Hennessy

The Irish Film Awards London took place at the Irish Embassy recently.

The awards followed the Irish Film Festival London.

Irish film making great Neil Jordan was honoured with the Súil Eile award for outstanding contribution to Irish film.

Neil Jordan is known for making films such as The Crying Game, Michael Collins, Breakfast on Pluto, Interview with the Vampire and many more.

Neil Jordan told The Irish World on the night: “It’s great.

“The reason I came here was because they showed the second movie I made which is called The Company of Wolves, in their festival last night, so it was thrilling.

“It was thrilling to see it with an audience and I was thrilled that people were still interested in that movie I made all these years ago, and then they decided to give me this award.

“I’m thrilled and very honoured to receive it as well.

- Advertisement -

“When I started making films, it was 1982 in Ireland and every time somebody made a film, it was a major event and often a controversial event.

“For a time, it seemed there were just myself and Jim Sheridan making movies there but there’s been a tremendous amount of support from the government and from the Arts Council, from the arts groups and from the public in general.

“It seems like people have demanded that there be such a thing as an Irish cinema, and lo and behold, it’s now here which is great.”

The Best Feature Film Award went to King Frankie, starring Peter Coonan.

Writer/ director Dermot Malone told The Irish World: “It’s extraordinary to get this award.

“To have Neil Jordan sitting there in the second row was particularly special, I must say.

“He’s a hero of mine, has been part of the reason why I’ve wanted to make films all my life. So that was amazing.

“It’s lovely.

“On behalf of an enormous team of artistic collaborators, I’m very, very proud to accept the award.

“I’m sure everyone will be chuffed.”

King Frankie is Dermot’s debut film.

“Imposter syndrome does set in and you wonder, ‘Will anyone react to it or want to see it?’

“And thankfully we’ve had a nice reaction from audiences and from people so if it lets us make another one, then we’ll consider that a success.”

King Frankie deals with themes such as the excesses of the Celtic Tiger and the greed it inspired as well as the hurt caused when that bubble burst.

“There’s parts of that story that I lived through.

“A lot of it’s quite personal.

“A lot of it is has a mask on but the more I watch it or the more I see the reaction, it feels like a cautionary tale for where we are at the moment in the world and this obsession with excess.

“I guess it’s a redemption story but a cautionary tale as well.

“It seems to be getting a reaction and for that, I’m very thankful.”

Best Short Film went to Naked Lights.

Writer/ director Jeda de Brí said: “It’s a huge honour.

“It’s fantastic.

“I’m over the moon.

“I’m so happy for all of our cast and crew.

“It was a wonderful thing being a part of this festival with such a gorgeous programme of wonderful shorts.

“It’s a totally overwhelming experience.

“It’s really nice to be acknowledged by your peers.

“That’s wonderful.

“Naked Lights is kind of about feeling like you’ve lost your spark.

“I wrote it feeling like that myself and since then, I feel like I have found my creative spark again.”

The Flats took the Best Documentary award.

The Ros Hubbard Award for acting went to Dónal Finn.

The Cork actor, who is known fro the series The Wheel of Time and originating the role of Orpheus in the West End production of Hadestown, could not be there to accept his award but sent a video message.

Amy Hubbard told The Irish World: “It’s always a real honour to be in this building and also to stand in for my amazing mum casting director, Ros Hubbard and to recognize Dónal Finn who’s completely at the cusp of greatness.

“He’s one of those actors: He’s worked on his craft, he’s done his time and he’s ready to shine. This is his time.

“He’s about to be Moriarty in Guy Ritchie’s Young Sherlock which is an iconic role, following another famous Irish actor, Andrew Scott.

“He can do literally anything, Donal Finn.

“He can sing.

“He’s one of those transformative actors so watch that space.”

On an exciting time in Irish cinema, Amy added: “There’s always been something in the water and a way of storytelling that Irish actors just excel at.

“Now it’s recognised.

“It’s so recognized as people have said with Cilian Murphy winning the Oscar and now young Irish actors will be able to stand on the shoulders of giants.”