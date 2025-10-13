Nathan Carter headlines An Irish Shindig

Irish country music star Nathan Carter headlined the night of entertainment, An Irish Shindig, at Camden’s Electric Ballroom recently.

The night was hosted by iCap, the UK’s leading provider of culturally sensitive therapy for the Irish community.

The event, which sold over 300 tickets, showcased the strength and spirit of the Irish community in the UK, combining live music with a powerful message of support for mental health.

Alongside Carter, the event featured supporting performances from The Reels, Two Canoes and Colin Andrew with the evening hosted by Irish comedian and podcaster Joe O’Neill.

All proceeds from the event will go toward iCap’s mission of delivering culturally sensitive therapy and counselling to the Irish community in Britain, including many who have experienced trauma, displacement or mental health challenges.

Fionuala Bonnar, CEO of iCap, said: “An Irish Shindig was far more than a great night of music and craic, it was a powerful coming together of our Irish community in London and the surrounding counties. We’re incredibly grateful to the artists, our audience, and the venue for helping us raise vital funds that allow us to continue supporting Irish individuals and families in need of mental health services.”

Since 1996, icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) has provided trauma-informed, culturally sensitive support to Irish people living in Britain. With therapy centres in London and Birmingham, icap’s qualified team works with hundreds of individuals each year to provide a safe, confidential space for healing and growth.

iCap events like An Irish Shindig not only raise critical funds but provide an opportunity to celebrate Irish identity, community connections and belonging.

