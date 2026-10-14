Must Sea theatre

Director Ian Higham told David Hennessy about the return of Conor McPherson’s The Seafarer.

Irish playwright Conor McPherson’s 2006 work The Seafarer is playing at Greenwich Theatre following its run at Putney Arts Theatre earlier in the year.

McPherson, 55, is well known to London theatre audiences for plays such as The Weir and The Brightening Air.

The latter had its world premiere in London last year.

The Seafarer was first per-formed at the National Theatre in 2006 with Conleth Hill, Michael McElhatton and Jim Norton.

In 2007 it won an Olivier Award and in 2008 a Tony, both for actor Jim Norton (‘Bishop Brennan’ in Father Ted, now 88), and was nominated in several other categories.

The play, set in Baldoyle, is about ‘James (Sharky) Harkin’, an alcoholic who returns to live with his blind, aging brother, ‘Richard Harkin’.

As ‘Sharky’ attempts to stay off the bottle during the holidays, he contends with the hard-drinking, irascible ‘Richard’ and his own haunted conscience.

Roscommon actor Eugene Duffy plays ‘James (Sharky) Harkin’, Templeogue actor Ian Hickey plays ‘Richard’, James Turner plays ‘Ivan’, Nick Thomas plays ‘Nicky’ and Matthew Flex-man plays ‘Mr Lockhart’.

The production is by Colour Noise in partnership with Greenwich Theatre.

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Director Ian Higham spoke to The Irish World.

Tell us about bringing The Seafarer to The Greenwich Theatre..

“It’s a fantastic play. It hasn’t been seen professionally in London in 20 years since its National Theatre premiere, so we are honoured and thrilled to be given the professional rights to it and bring it to a new audience at The Greenwich.”

What attracted you to the play?

“When I’m not directing, I work for Conor’s theatre publisher Nick Hern Books. I’ve been with them for about 18 years, so he’s been a major figure in my life on that side for a very long time.

“I go to a lot of theatre. Many years ago, in 1997, I saw The Weir which was my first encounter with Conor.

“It was the original London production done by the Royal Court but staged at the Ambassadors Theatre where they put the audience on stage inside the pub setting of the play. There were only about 50 of us so it felt like you were really sitting inside that pub, involved with those characters and their stories.

“That production and that play have stayed with me ever since. It’s just an astonishing piece of writing.

“Like all good Irish writers, Conor is a brilliant, brilliant storyteller.

“His characters are full of life and arguments and belief and everything like that.

“They’re so richly drawn and his dialogue is just so natural and so gripping.

“He’s just an amazing writer.

“About six years ago, during lockdown, I directed The Weir on-line. It was a thrill to work on that text; he’s such a good storyteller.

“I was looking for a new play to direct, and I hadn’t read The Seafarer since I’d seen it back in 2006 (when) partly because I saw The Weir, it didn’t quite have the same impact for me.

“I really liked it, but I don’t think I really quite got it.

“So, I was very surprised when I sat down and read it and thought, ‘This is an amazing piece of writing’.

“It’s a brilliant piece of story-telling. It takes the elements he had in The Weir and expands them.

“The Weir is a monologue play, this was his first major hit with characters interacting and conversing, but he maintains that same sense of eeriness and strangeness.

“It’s all over Christmas Eve and a very dark game of poker and a lot of drinking.

“It just really works wonder-fully well.

“It’s very much a play about men.

“When I auditioned for it, I had quite a few women come along and I would say, ‘I’m not going to stop you from auditioning, but you have to be able to convincingly portray a man, a male character’ because it’s such a male world that they inhabit.

“Women are very prominent in the play off stage; they have a profound effect on the male characters.

“Mostly the men are scared of them.

“They’re possibly the strongest characters in the play but you never see them at all.

“It is purely a play that focuses on these five men, two brothers and two of their local friends. It’s very much about brotherhood and friendship and what happens when a stranger is drawn into that mix. as well.

“It’s fascinating and it’s very, very funny and moving.

“I was laughing out loud as I was reading it in the office.

“It’s just a brilliantly funny play as well, and moving too.

“I think Conor McPherson is absolutely Ireland’s greatest play-wright.

“There are a lot of great Irish playwrights that I really admire but Conor just has that something special, something extraordinary. He knows how to get his characters to touch people, how to make you laugh, how to make you cry, how to make you scared.

“You can listen to a play by Conor and there’s a poetry to it as well without it being arty or false.

“He just has a natural understanding of the way people talk and the way they communicate with each other, and I don’t know how he manages to put that down on the page. “For me a great text is like a (music) score.

“It has all its different notes and everything that are there to be played.

“When you get good actors with a great script like that and brilliant dialogue, it just comes to life amazingly well.

“He has that knack of providing that great score, that great script.”

He is very good at mixing the other worldly with the everyday..

“It’s a very Irish Catholic thing.

“My mother came from Derry, so that’s possibly one of the reasons I connect with the Irish playwrights so well.

“The supernatural, the idea of faith, they’re always a very strong part of his plays – The Weir, obviously, and again in this one.

“Without giving too much way, everything is not quite what you think.

“It’s set over a dark, windy, wet Christmas Eve and as the night draws in, the play gets a lot darker.

“There is a twist towards the end of Act One which comes completely out of the blue and turns the whole play on its head and then the second act follows through the consequences of that twist.

“Yes, there is a supernatural element in it. I’m not going to give away quite what that is but it’s very gripping.

“The younger brother ‘Sharkey’ is attempting to stay off the drink to make himself a better person. That is one of the main themes of the play, that incredible power of alcohol to make you numb to the things that happened in the past and that once you stop, you have to begin to face up to it and who you are – one of the hardest things in life to do.

“It’s a very, very human play despite having a supernatural element, it’s about what it is to be alive whether that involves loads of alcohol or trying to survive without it. It’s about how you deal with life.”

Yours is not the only Conor McPherson play showing at the moment. He is involved in The Chery Orchard in the West End and adapted The Hunger Games: On Stage. There were recent West End productions of The Weir and The Brightening Air and The Girl From The North Country…

“He is very much the playwright of the moment so I’m astonished that this particular play hasn’t been picked up in so long.

“When we approached him for the rights, I was worried someone else might already have their eye on it for a West End production with a big starry cast and we wouldn’t get them.

“But no, he was very happy to give them to us. People who saw the original production kept saying, ‘This needs to be seen further. This needs to go somewhere else. You need to get more people in to see it. It’s West End quality’.

“We are thrilled he’s given us this opportunity.”

Why hasn’t it been seen for so long?

“I really don’t know. It’s got five amazing roles.

“It has been done quite a lot in America, obviously in Ireland as well, it’s been done in Australia, but there’s just never been a major English production of it.

“Perhaps, in a way, it was forgotten. It was a hit at the time.

“It opened at the National Theatre and transferred to Broadway the following year without coming into the West End, so it missed that natural step and perhaps people forgot about it.

“With the current interest in his plays and his writing, I was fairly certain that this one would be grabbed and given to Brendan Gleeson again, or maybe Colin Farrell, someone like that, get a big starry production in the West End, but it just didn’t happen.

“We were very lucky and anyway, the boys I have are every bit as good.”

I saw the production in Putney, you have the same five actors returning..

“They’ve all come back on board. From the moment we started again, it was very obvious those boys knew exactly what they were doing.

“It’s quite nice just for me as a director to be able to look at it again and go, ‘Maybe if we went that way with this rather than that, it would be even better’.

“As a team lifting it up a level, the Greenwich production will be a step up from Putney definitely.”

Two of the cast members are Irish, the three are not Irish are very convincing…

“They are very, very good. You always worry slightly. The Irish accent is so distinctive and so definitive, even in parts of Dublin.

“The play is set in North Dublin.

“One of our actors comes from the south of the city but even he says there is a slight change.

“It’s been really useful to have him on board because he’s been able to pick up on phrases and words and certain things and because they’ve been working so long together, they melded together as a team.

“When we ran it at Putney, it was always quite interesting.

“Members of the audience asked, “Where did you find all these Irish actors?’ and I would say, ‘Three of them are English’. “And they go, ‘Oh, which ones?’ I’d say, ‘Well, you tell me’ and quite often they wouldn’t get it right – which I’m really thrilled about.

“They’ve done an astonishingly good job, they can hold their English heads up high, those three actors.”

This play has a similar dynamic to The Weir with its setting and swapping of stories?

“It does and he brings in, not quite on the same scale, that element of storytelling, of guys ribbing each other, recounting the past, bonding together, falling out.

“It does share elements of The Weir but takes away the central heaviness of The Weir, those great, fantastic monologues, and turns it into something lighter and more involving.

“I love The Weir, but I think I’m growing to love this play even more.”

If you were to direct another of Conor McPherson’s plays, which would you choose?

“It’s always hard. Even before this one, I always had a very strong interest in Shining City (2004), a similar play with a very supernatural element to it.

“It’s the only time I’ve been at the Royal Court Theatre and heard the entire audience scream at the end, and I do love that but I think if I was going to do an-other one, I would go for something like Girl from the North Country perhaps, his Bob Dylan musical that has that wonderful mixture of lives and sadness and regret but also, and very much in The Seafarer as well, a drive for hope and redemption.”

You said your mother was from Derry..

“She came from Derry. My grandfather, Andy Cole, came from Derry. He ran a pub in the city centre called The Rock – but everyone knew it as Andy Cole’s Bar, it was opposite the university. I keep running into people who knew it.

“I still have family over there so although I was born and bred in England, I definitely have Irish roots.

Time for a last few words about the play..

“It’s an amazing piece of writing, five absolutely brilliant actors, wonderful production team behind it, West End quality.

“This is a chance for people to see a proper Irish play done properly at a really good price – you’re not paying West End prices so grab those tickets while you can, you won’t regret it.”

The Seafarer is at Greenwich Theatre until 24 October.

For tickets and more information, click here.