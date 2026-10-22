UK Survivors Told to Claim Irish Redress Payments After Benefits and Tax Guarantees

Survivors living in Britain are being encouraged to apply for the Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme after receiving official guarantees that payments will not affect means-tested benefits, social care assessments or tax liabilities. Campaigners say the assurances remove a major barrier preventing survivors from claiming compensation.

British-based survivors of Ireland’s Mother and Baby and County Homes are being strongly encouraged to apply for compensation from the Irish Government’s redress scheme following official guarantees that their means-tested benefits and social care support will not be affected.

The British Government has already committed to Liam Conlon’s Philomena’s Law, which disregards compensation payments received under the scheme when assessing entitlement to means-tested benefits.

From the end of this month, the measure will become law.

Philomena’s Law comes into force

In the period before the legislation formally comes into effect, an ex-statutory indefinite capital disregard has already been applied to payments received through the scheme.

The protection covers means-tested benefits including Housing Benefit, Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Council Tax Benefit and a range of legacy benefits.

The move is intended to ensure that survivors who receive compensation are not financially disadvantaged for seeking redress.

Will redress payments affect benefits?

Campaigners say concerns about losing benefits have been one of the main reasons some survivors have delayed or avoided applying to the scheme.

Irish in Britain, the umbrella organisation representing Irish community groups across Britain, said survivors can now be reassured that compensation payments will not affect their entitlement to means-tested benefits.

The organisation said: “This will give reassurance to survivors in Britain that any financial award from the scheme will not penalise them now or in the future.

“Any payment received from the Irish Government’s scheme will not affect the rights of those living in Britain to claim means-tested benefits; will not be subject to income tax; and, currently only for those in England and Wales, will not count towards social care capital limits.”

Social care and tax concerns addressed

Last week, Irish in Britain obtained written assurances from the tax authorities confirming that payments from the scheme will not count towards means-testing for social care assessments in England and Wales.

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The organisation also received confirmation that awards made through the scheme will not be treated as taxable income by HMRC.

Those assurances have removed another source of uncertainty for survivors considering whether to apply.

Survivors encouraged to apply

Irish in Britain said survivors of Ireland’s Mother and Baby and County Homes should now strongly consider applying to the redress scheme, which was established to recognise the impact that time spent in the institutions has had on people’s lives.

The organisation said the latest guarantees mean applicants can seek redress without fear that future financial support, tax arrangements or social care assessments will be adversely affected.

How to get help and apply

A national freephone support line is available through the London Irish Centre’s Survivors Integrated Services programme on 0800 519 5519.

The service operates on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 4pm. Callers can ask for Sean.

Further information about the scheme is available on the Irish Government website:

https://www.gov.ie/en/department-of-children-disability-and-equality/campaigns/mother-and-baby-institutions-payment-scheme/

Survivors seeking advice or support before making an application are encouraged to contact the service and discuss any concerns about the process or their eligibility.