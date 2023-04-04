Information for Mother and Baby Home survivors around Leeds

Fréa, a charity which brings together three independent and long-established charities in the North of England (Irish Community Care Manchester, Irish Community Care Liverpool and Leeds Irish Health and Homes), is reaching out to survivors of Mother and Baby Homes or County Homes.

Fréa is working with former residents and family members to offer assistance with and information about:

Birth information and Tracing Act 2022, which provides right of access to birth certificates, early life information and tracing family.

Payment scheme opening in 2023 for mothers and children who have lived in such institutions.

Counselling.

There will be an information session in the O’Meara Suite at Leeds Irish Centre on Tuesday 11 April, starting at 6pm.

People are invited to attend.

The Irish government’s Mother and Baby Homes Commission published their report in January 2021.

Many thousands of men and women are eligible for redress, many of whom are in Britain.

For more information, call Patrick Rodgers on 07432 138682, email p.rodgers@irishcommunitycare.com or click here.