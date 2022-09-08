Michelle O’Neill leads SF tributes to Queen

08/09/2022

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Designate, Sinn Féin’s leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill expressed sorrow and deep respect for the Queen.

“It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II today.

“The British people will miss the leadership she gave throughout her 70 years as monarch.

“I would like to offer my sincere sympathies and condolences to her children, and her extended family circle as they come to terms with their grief.

“I wish to especially acknowledge the profound sorrow of our neighbours from within the unionist community here who will feel her loss deeply.

“Personally, I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands.

“Throughout the peace process she led by example in building relationships with those of us who are Irish, and who share a different political allegiance and aspirations to herself and her Government.

“Having met Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions alongside my colleague, the late Martin McGuinness, I appreciated both her warmth and courtesy.”