Matt Damon rings local radio station to chat about lockdown in Dalkey

05/13/2020

Hollywood star Matt Damon rang Spin 1038’s Fully Charged programme to talk about life in lockdown. The Bourne Identity star has been seen in Dalkey several times since the lockdown began, having travelled there for filming when restrictions were introduced.

Matt chatted about how he and his family are getting through lockdown, what was in that Supervalu bag he was pictured with and surprised one of his biggest fans, a French nurse living in Dublin when he thanked her for all she and the other front line workers are doing during this crisis.