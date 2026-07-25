Maria Neely represents Glasgow at this year’s Mary From Dungloe festival

Maria Neely is this year’s Glasgow Mary.

Maria was inspired to be a Mary by her cousin Eva who represented the Gaeltacht in 2016 and also took the big crown. However Maria will also very much be thinking of her late granny who was such a big part of Maria’s connection to Donegal and is sorely missed.

With family roots in Gweedore and Curransport, Maria is proud of her strong connection to Ireland, its culture, and traditions.

Maria told The Irish World: “My inspiration in applying for ‘Glasgow Mary’ comes from my wonderful Irish Grandparents Michael and Margaret McFadden who looked after me and my cousins every summer when we returned to their Gweedore home each year for our holidays.

“In particular my Granny ‘Maggie Tim’ was an avid Daniel O’Donnell fan.

“Granny loved the MFD festival and made it the highlight of our summer holidays.

“The carnival, the bands, the parades and the beautiful Marys gave us so many happy memories throughout the years.

“My cousin Eva was Gealtacht Mary in 2016 and crowned Mary from Dungloe, Granny replayed those memories with us for years.

“Sadly our lovely Granny passed in November and family were unsure about returning to Gweedore without her.

“I thought if I managed to be chosen as Glasgow Mary it might lift everyone’s spirits and encourage my family back home.

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“I applied without telling them and surprised everyone, including myself, when I was chosen!

“I can’t believe it happened and now my family from as far away as Canada and Saudi Arabia are coming home to the Mary from Dungloe festival along with many of my friends who have never been to Ireland, just to support me.”

Currently in her third year of studying primary teaching at the University of Glasgow, she hopes to inspire and support young learners through a future career in education.

“I had a wonderful experience of primary education which inspired me to follow this career.”

Alongside her studies, Maria works as a Bridal Consultant with Wed2B, helping brides find the perfect dress for their special day.

“This role gives me great pleasure assisting bridal parties choose outfits for their special day.”

Irish dancing and Irish traditions have always been a big part of her life, and she treasures every opportunity to return to Donegal.

“My experience so far has been amazing. I have taken part in our St Patrick’s Day parade, visited the Irish Consulate in Edinburgh.

“I have met loads of lovely people including the famous Gary Gamble, Jimmy & Claudia Buckley and members of Irish heritage groups like the Emerald Club.

“I was recently a guest of my old school of Irish dancing, McLaughlin School and invited by my teachers to present prizes at Feis Alba.

“I was also invited to present prizes at the annual Ceann Creige Hurling & Camogie Festival.

“It’s been non-stop and I am loving every minute.

“I can’t wait for the festival in Dungloe this summer to meet all the Mary’s and although it will be bitter sweet without beloved Granny I know she will be cheering me on.”

The Mary from Dungloe festival takes place 25 July- 3 August.

For more information, click here.