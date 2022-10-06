Man arrested in Cork after fatal stabbing at Kerry funeral

06/10/2022

Victim named locally as Thomas Dooley.

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a fatal stabbing at a funeral in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The incident took place at Rath Cemetery, Rathass in Tralee yesterday (Wed) morning.

Large crowds from outside the town are understood to have attended the funeral, held for a woman who died suddenly on Monday.

The suspect was detained Cork in the early hours of today (Thursday) and taken to Tralee garda station.

On Wednesday morning, following reports of a brawl, a man in his 40s – named locally as Thomas Dooley – was pronounced dead at the cemetery in Rathass.

His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

A woman, also in her 40s and thought to be Mr Dooley’s wife, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.

A post-mortem examination on Mr Dooley will be conducted by Ireland’s state pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis at University Hospital Kerry today (Thu).

“This type of incident is shocking at any time or anywhere, but obviously the fact that this has happened in the town’s graveyard adds another level to that.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for anyone with camera footage to make it available.

Those with information are asked to contact Tralee garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The Mayor of Tralee, Mikey Sheehy, told the PA news agency that there was “shock” at the incident and a “sombre” mood in the town.

“This type of incident is shocking at any time or anywhere, but obviously the fact that this has happened in the town’s graveyard adds another level to that.

“Rath graveyard is the biggest graveyard in Tralee, it’s a place where people go to reflect, it’s where people go to walk, it’s a place where people go to visit a loved one who has passed away.

“So, the fact that such a violent act has taken place here is disturbing and extremely shocking to say the least.”

Tralee councillor Cathal Foley said it was “horrendous and barbaric” that someone had lost their life at a funeral.

“People here have great affection for the graveyard, and there’s great respect for funerals,” he said.