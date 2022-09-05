Man arrested and in custody after three siblings killed in in Dublin

05/09/2022

A man has been arrested following the deaths of a teenager and two young children following a violenat incident in Dublin.

An 18-year-old woman and her brother and sister, twins aged eight, died after an incident in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght at about 12.30am on Sunday.

The two children and the teenager were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.

The Garda Armed Support Unit arrested a man in his early 20s at the scene.

The mother of the children, in her 40s, was not injured at the scene, was also taken to CHI.

The three siblings were named as Lisa Cash, 18, and her younger brother and sister, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley.

The victims’ 14-year-old brother remains in Tallaght University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The scene remains sealed off for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Post mortems will take place on Sunday and Monday by state pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis.

The arrested man, aged in his early 20s, is being questioned at Tallaght Garda Station.