Mammy’s House brings AIDS crisis to life

5 stars

A new play that explores the untold story of the Irish experience of the AIDS crisis of the 1980s is currently showing at the Upstairs at the Gatehouse theatre in North London.

Starting in Camden of 1985, Mammy’s House tells the story of how a small, queer Irish household deal with the AIDs disaster first in the distance and then more close to home.

The play centres around Barry’s house in Camden. Played by Derek Murphy, Barry is known as ‘Mammy’ for his maternal instincts and taking in younger strays like Mags (Jemma Curran) and Niall/ Nellie (Conor O’Dwyer).

The play starts with ‘Mammy’ welcoming Justin Ensor’s Shay. Shay is staying on Mammy’s couch for a night on his brief stop in London before he returns to New York. Shay tells Mammy about what he has seen about the men sick with this new disease. Although it is still very much in the distance, Shay’s one night in London will possibly have devastating consequences for all involved.

Later in the piece we meet Sally, played by Ciara Pouncett, who is Shay’s mother and we find out Shay has passed away from the sickness.

Meeting Sally Niall does not hold back such are his feelings for the homophobia and lack of acceptance that was afforded to Shay in his own home. However Sally is quick to show Niall he does not know what he talks about as not only were any problems Shay had at home more with his father than his mother but Sally and Shay reconciled before his passing. Although Niall is quick to lash out, he is also quick to say sorry.

When Niall himself collapses in the middle of his drag show, it becomes obvious that the disease has now come right into ‘Mammy’s House’.

It is poignant to see the change in Niall who is no longer care free and fanciful with that mentality of thinking of little more than enjoying himself while he’s young.

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Niall’s sickness affects all of the other characters.

Transferred to the living room sofa bed, he is cared for by Sally and Mags: Sally who has already lost her son in similar conditions and Mags who once wanted to be a nurse but didn’t think she had it in her to care for people.

The sense of despair is palpable. It is poignant to see Mammy fold away the living room sofa bed late in the piece knowing what has happened to the two people we have seen sleep on it.

This play is the result of years research into this subject. Inspired by the teachings of Dr Joseph Healy, actor Derek Murphy saw an untold story from an era that has been documented in series like It’s A Sin but not from the Irish point of view.

Derek then approached his friend and writer Amy Clarke.

This research, which involved talking to many people who lived through this crisis like Fr Bernard Lynch, really shows in details like nurses refusing to feed AIDS patients and families saying, ‘Burn the body, don’t call us again’ when contacted about their son who had died on an AIDS ward.

Brian Brady directs the cast that also includes Stephen Cheriton as Ginny Tonic.

One criticism or suggestion would be that the time that is passing, five years from the play’s start to end, could be indicated in some way so the audience would know how much has passed between scenes.

The characters are well rounded and the performances impressive. While Niall’s arc is striking, there is also huge development in the character of Sally and perhaps there is even redemption or catharsis for Mammy himself who is quite haunted by not just his lover Cyril’s passing from cancer but how he was treated by his homophobic family.

A hugely important story, this play should get a further life perhaps even in Ireland which would be very symbolic given the subject.

Mammy’s House runs until 13 September Upstairs at the Gate.

For booking or more information, go to upstairsatthegatehouse.ticketsolve.com.