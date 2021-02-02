Luton Irish Forum mark St Brigid’s Day with afternoon of comedy

Luton Irish Forum marked Lá Fhéile Bríde 2021 (St Brigid’s Day), with their 5th annual event, this year, celebrating Irish Women in Comedy.

Taking place over Zoom, the event attracted over 75 attendees.

After a special message from H.E. Ambassador of Ireland, Adrian O’Neill, attendees spent the next two hours learning about and laughing along with clips of Maureen Potter, June Rodgers, Julie Walters, Kathy Burke, Caroline Ahearn, Derry Girls, Aisling Bea and the Dirt Birds. Mrs Brown and Mrs Doyle both featured and the audience voted Mrs Doyle as their firm favourite.

Margaret Bradley, originally from Co Derry, talked about how her mother always gathered rushes to make St Brigid’s crosses, a skill that has been passed down to Margaret and that she demonstrated for Luton Irish Forum members.

Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins, Luton’s two female MPs, were special guests with Rachel kindly offered some House of Commons chocolates as one of the raffle prizes.

Rachel Hopkins, a regular supporter of this event commented that the afternoon was “Informative, funny, entertaining,” and that it “brought different generations together celebrating Irish women in comedy” and was a “great way to spend a couple of hours.”

Forty Traditional afternoon teas, made freshly on the day by the family team of Jack Berr Caterers, were delivered to Luton attendees. One person commented “Thanks so very much to the ladies who delivered my afternoon tea this morning in the rain, made my day. Thanks a million.”

Attendees were full of praise for the event. Elaine Lister said, “Thank you to the Irish Forum for still hosting this much needed event. Women in comedy is very apt for this year and has made me laugh and remember very good people and shows. Thanks so very much…have learnt more again today. Nice to see everyone too, very much needed I am sure for us all.”

Ann Milner remarked, “It introduced me to several Irish comedians I didn’t know and most importantly I laughed a lot. It reminded me how proud I am to be Irish.”