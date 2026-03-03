Lorraine O’Reilly launches album at London Irish Centre

Cavan singer- songwriter Lorraine O’Reilly launched her debut album Blue Eyes at the London Irish Centre recently.

Lorraine has long been known around the London Irish scene.

She has featured with The BibleCode Sundays and this connection brought her to the attention of Russell Crowe. Lorraine and Crowe duetted on The BibleCode Sundays’ album Walk Like Kings and that led to her being part of his band The Indoor Garden Party which she has played with for many years.

Crowe was also one of those who encouraged her to take centre stage with an album of her own, inviting her to record in his studio. Crowe also features on the album.

On the night Kerry singer- songwriter Colin Andrew opened the show before Lorraine took the stage after being introduced by her celebrity friend and supporter, Anna Friel.

Lorraine told The Irish World on the night: “It feels great. I’m delighted.

“It was a great turnout. The band did amazing.

“There was just such great feedback in the room and I’m just super chuffed and overwhelmed by it all to be honest. I feel very humbled.

“And the Irish Centre was just a magnificent venue. It’s a great, great place to showcase music.”

On the overdue nature of her debut Lorraine said: “I wouldn’t (change it) because I think everything happens for a reason and, as cliched as it is, timing is everything.

“If it’s not the right time, it’s not meant to be and it shouldn’t really happen.

“These songs needed some time to mature and I think maybe I needed some time to mature.

“I think it’s the right time and I’m kind of pleased where it’s landed.

“Who knows what’s in the next part of Lorraine O’Reilly music?”

From the stage Lorraine referred to her connection with The BibleCode Sundays and gave special thanks to Enda Mulloy who organised the event.

“Enda was the instigator and he’s a great driving force.

“He’s one of those guys that, I think I said it tonight, gave me the kick up the arse that I needed.

“He’s one of those guys.

“He’s just great at making things happen and giving you the confidence to say, ‘Right, let’s do it. It will work. Do it’.

“I didn’t believe it would or I didn’t believe in myself but with his encouragement, here we are tonight and I’m really, really proud of it so thank you, Enda. Thank you to all the guys over the years for their support.

“It’s been brilliant.

“If It hadn’t been for the Biblecodes, I wouldn’t have met Russell.

“And that’s how life is. You have to be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s very important that that was how it panned out and it panned out really well.

“The Russell connection was a through a song written by Ronan (MacManus, The BibleCode Sundays). Russell heard my voice and the rest is kind of history.”

Asked what it was like to be launching her own album as opposed to being part of another ensemble or a featured artist Lorraine said: “I definitely had a bit of a realisation tonight before I went onstage: That sometimes you hide behind other people and that’s what it’s like when you are in a collaborative setup, you’re not really focused on you solely.

“Tonight was definitely nerve wracking because it was me and I had to step up to the plate.

“It was a different vibe for me but I think I got through it and I enjoyed putting myself through that challenge.

“That’s important because we all have imposter syndrome and we can all take a little bit of a step back.

“I think that was important for me to do it.”

Lorraine took time to remember Carlton Hunt of the BibleCode Sundays as her song I See You is about the late drummer.

“Carlton was a massive supporter of mine and the song just really reflects on how much we miss him and what an important part he was to all of us, the Biblecodes and myself and everyone that knew him.

“I think it feels very special that he’s a part of that album.

“We miss him dearly.”

On the screen star who introduced her to the stage, Lorraine said: “She is great.

“I love Anna.

“Anna is an absolute lady and I’ve known her for quite some time from living in Windsor.

“She’s fantastic.

“I’m a massive supporter of her acting.

“She is an amazing musician herself, her dad is fantastic and her daughter is a great singer-songwriter, so to have her come here and support me was just the real icing on the cake and I’m really, really, really grateful for her doing that.”

Asked if she is already looking ahead to a second album Lorraine said: “Well there’s definitely some tracks that are ready and waiting but I think really most important is just to give this album the light of day and let it be heard and hopefully get on some festivals and do some gigs in the summer and throughout the year that give us a platform.

“That’s the dream.”

Blue Eyes is out now.

For more information, go to lorraineoreilly.com.